One dead in Buchanan Township crash involving tanker

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a fatal crash involving a semi tanker this afternoon, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a southbound silver Mazda CX5 rear-ended a semi truck carrying a fertilizer tank, which was parked on the side of Rangeline Road with flashing lights activated.

The Mazda’s front passenger, a 32-year-old woman from Berrien Springs, was killed in the incident, the sheriff’s office says.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.

