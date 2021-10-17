Watch
One dead after crash in Oakfield Township

Posted at 5:43 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 17:43:43-04

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One woman is dead after a crash in Oakfield Township.

Michigan State Police (MSP) report that a Jeep Liberty crossed into the path of a Nissan Altima resulting in a head-on crash.

The driver of the Nissan, a woman, was killed in the crash while the driver of the jeep was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

