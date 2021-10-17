One dead after crash in Oakfield Township

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One woman is dead after a crash in Oakfield Township.

Michigan State Police (MSP) report that a Jeep Liberty crossed into the path of a Nissan Altima resulting in a head-on crash.

(1) MSP Grand Rapids Troopers are investigating a 2 vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approx. 1:00 p.m. this afternoon on 14 Mile Road at Wabasis Ave in Oakfield Twp., Kent County. Initial investigation is that a W/B Jeep Liberty crossed the centerline into the path of a pic.twitter.com/LEf967QZkD — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) October 17, 2021

The driver of the Nissan, a woman, was killed in the crash while the driver of the jeep was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

