One dead after crash in Branch County

MARSHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a crash in Branch County that left one person dead and one person injured.

The crash happened on M-60 near Blossom Road in Sherwood Township around 12:45 Saturday morning.

Troopers say a 45-year-old woman was driving a Pontiac Bonneville eastbound on M-60 when she crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and crashed head on into a Cheverolet Silverado driven by a 57-year-old man heading westbound.

Both the car and truck went off the road.

The woman involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor.