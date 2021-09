KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person has been arrested following the execution of a drug search warrant at a house in Kalamazoo, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

Police say the search warrant was executed in the early evening on Monday, Sept. 13, on Ada Street near Westnedge.

An outpouring of tips from the community regarding suspecious drug activity led KDPS to getting the search warrant on the house.

