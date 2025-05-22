ON THE RIGHT FOOT: hundreds of Wyoming students given free, donated shoes

WYOMING, Mich. — As summer break approaches, hundreds of elementary students in Wyoming are stepping into the season with new shoes. "Thomas' Bread" and "Operation Warm" partnered to support children in high-need communities, determined by the number of students receiving free and reduced lunches.

On Wednesday, the organizations distributed 408 pairs of shoes to every student from kindergarten through fifth grade at West Godwin Elementary School.

"The genuine joy that they get and just the fact that they know there's people out there that care about them... the genuine happiness it brings," said Lasanna Brew, Programs Manager at Operation Warm.

In addition to new shoes, students also received fresh socks and tote bags. This initiative is part of a nationwide effort that will continue in the fall, providing coats to students across the country. Organizers say shoe donations are important because children can outgrow a pair of shoes in just 4 to 8 months.

