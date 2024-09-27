GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Oktoberfest is back in the Beer City starting Friday Sept, 27 at 3:00 pm and running through noon on Saturday Sept, 28th.

Grand Rapids only German Bier Fest is back with imported German Bier, German food, live music, a Dachshund Dash and games for the whole family. A second beer tent and second food tent have also been added after a record turnout in 2023.

Oktoberfest Grand Rapids Keg Carry at Oktoberfest GR

A full list of vendors and events can be found here.

The event is free to attend but drink tickets are $7 each and good for any draft/bottled beer or a glass of wine.

Oktoberfest is hosted by The Edelweiss Club of Grand Rapids, a non-profit cultural club with more than 40 years of history in Grand Rapids that aims to provide social and educational resources to anyone interested in German culture here in West Michigan.

