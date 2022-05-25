OK2SAY encourages students to step up and speak up amid Texas school shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — OK2SAY is a confidential state program in Michigan that encourages students to speak up if they believe that someone may be a danger either to themselves or others.

The program is used to report concerning conversations or unsafe behavior. “OK2SAY is about preventing bad things from happening,” said Mary Gager Drew, OK2SAY program administrator. “So if a student hears… or there’s a conversation like I saw, where somebody is taking about bringing a weapon to school, well, then we want you to contact OK2SAY, right away.” The program has adapted to the tech preferences of today’s students, with most of the tips coming through a text message or the mobile app.

Although OK2SAY mainly focuses on preventing suicides, there was a rise in reports of planned school attacks sent to the program last year. In 2021, OK2SAY received 1,786 tips for planned school attacks compared to 722 tips for potential suicides. “Knowing that students have the opportunity to break that code of silence, and help somebody if they are concerned, it is confidential, it is an easy way to help make a difference, to step up, to speak up and save a life possibly.”

OK2SAY encourages students not to hesitate if they feel something is threatening to either a student's or school's safety. Tips can be submitted by a text or phone call at 855-OK2SAY. They can also be submitted through the app. More information on the program can be found here.

