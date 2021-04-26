Officials ID victims in Bellevue Twp. fatal crash

BELLEVUE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office identified on Monday the two victims in a two-car crash from over the weekend.

It happened Friday on Cronk Highway west of Battle Creek Highway in Bellevue Township, the sheriff’s office said.

Two occupants of the Equinox involved – 71-year-old Loralie Hunter and 53-year-old Troy Bass – suffered fatal injuries and a third occupant from that vehicle is in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the crash may contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-543-5519.