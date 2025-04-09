OFFICIALS: avoid contact with Little Black Creek, Mona Lake after sewage overflow

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — People should temporarily avoid contact with Little Black Creek and Mona Lake following a raw sewage overflow, according to county health officials.

On Tuesday, Muskegon County and Norton Shores issued an emergency public health warning.

As a precautionary measure, people should not enter, fish or allow pets into Little Black Creek or Mona Lake. This advisory will remain in effect for 48 hours.

According to a press release, up to 87,400 gallons of raw sewage was released near Airline Rd. and Getty St. in Norton Shores.

The release happened at a sanitary sewer pumping station, and was caused by a valve failure.

The failure has been located and isolated. The Muskegon County Resource Recovery Center is now working on repairs.

