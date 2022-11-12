Officers searching for missing, endangered man

WYOMING, Mich. — Officers from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety need your help finding a missing man believed to be endangered.

86-year-old Robert Edward Pearce was reported missing by family members around 8:00 Saturday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Family members say Pearce went missing from his family's home Friday evening.

Pearce has early stage Alzheimer's and without his medicine, is a diabetic.

He's five foot eight inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has white hair and hazel eyes.

It's unclear what clothes he was wearing but he may have a scruffy beard.

Pearce was last seen near US-31 and James Street near Holland around 11:30 Saturday morning.

He was driving a dark blue, 2015 Ford F-150 with a matching dark blue topper. He doesn't have his cell phone with him.

The license plate number on the truck is 1K1475.

If you have any information on where Pearce is, you're asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.