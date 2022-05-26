Officer Trevor Slot's daughter graduates from high school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The oldest daughter of the late Officer Trevor Slot graduated from high school on Wednesday night. Katelyn Slot graduated from Northview High School.

Trevor Slot was an officer with the Walker Police Department. “You know, Trevor was one of a kind,” said Sergeant Robin Maley. “He was somebody you knew went into this business for all the right reasons.” Maley worked with Slot for nine years, and was his patrol district partner for five years.

On October 13, 2011, Slot was hit and killed by a car that was being driven by bank robbers while he was putting out stop sticks on I-96 at Eighth Avenue to stop them. He was 41 years old. “Trevor always did the right thing, you know, I mean I think that’s what makes him so special,” said Chief Keith Mankel. “He was always willing to stand up and do the right thing for everybody – even the day he went out and did the right thing.”

City of Walker Police Department Katelyn Slot's graduation

Officers from the Walker Police Department attended the Northview High School graduation to support Katelyn Slot and her family.

