Off-duty Walker police officer involved in weekend shooting in Chicago

CHICAGO — An off-duty officer with the Walker Police Department was involved in a shooting in Chicago over the weekend.

The Walker Police Department says the shooting happened on Saturday in Chicago.

According to the department, the officer and another subject were injured in the shooting.

The two were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating the shooting.

According to the Walker Police Department, the officer has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard protocol.

The officer has been with the Walker Police Department for almost a year.

