Oceana County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Grant Township

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Oceana Country Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Grant Township.

According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel were dispatched to a residence after there were reports of shots fired and a victim being struck. When officers arrived, it was determined that the victim was deceased. Neighboring counties were told to be on the look out for the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect was later located and taken into custody by officers. The suspect is 32-years-old and from Muskegon County. A firearm was located on the suspect, and is believed to be the murder weapon. The suspect is currently lodged at Oceana County Jail and will be formally charged at a later time.

The victim is a 28-year-old man from Muskegon County. A 28-year-old Montague female was also involved in the incident, but was not injured.

