Oceana County K-9 tracks down chase suspect

K-9 Lazarus with the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is credited with tracking down a suspect who was running from police.

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Deputies were called to help Muskegon County after police say a man led them on a chase, crashed and took off on foot.

K-9 Lazarus was deployed to track the man down.

According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, Lazarus tracked the man through several yards and a thickly wooded area before finding him hiding behind a house.

The man was arrested.

The sheriff’s office is crediting Lazarus with the arrest, saying he is Friday’s “winner of hide-and-seek."

