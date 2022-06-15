Oakridge Public Schools receives STEM grant from Toshiba American Foundation

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Oakridge Public Schools has announced that it has received a $4,766 STEM grant from the Toshiba America Foundation. The grant will be used to support the eighth grade STEM class.

In the STEM class, students build, code, and remotely control a robot. A majority of Oakridge’s eighth grade class is enrolled in a STEM class. The school plans to use the funds to allow students to engage in project-based learning using Tetrix Robots, which were developed by Pitsco Education.

“Our mission is to provide students a diverse, personalized, and innovative education balanced with quality enrichment experiences in a respectful, responsible, safe, and healthy environment in partnership with the community,” said Oakridge Public Schools Superintendent Tom Livezey. “This STEM opportunity 100% hits the mark!”

