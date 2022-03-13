Norton Shores man arrested after stealing car

MORTON TWP, Mich. — A man is in custody after stealing a car from a Morton Township home.

The incident happened just before 9:50 Saturday night.

Deputies say they were called to the home for a burglary alarm. When they arrived on scene they found a car on the side of the road outside the house. The deputy on scene was able to lookup the license plate and it came back stolen out of Grand Rapids.

A pursuit took place on eastbound M-20 into Isabella County before the car ran out of gas and stopped a few miles west of Mt. Pleasant. The 41-year-old man from Norton Shores was taken into custody without incident.

The man was taken to the Mecosta County Jail for Fleeing & Eluding, Breaking & Entering and Possession of Stolen Property.