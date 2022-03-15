Norton Shores man accused of stealing car, breaking into home and leading deputies on chase

MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Norton Shores man is in custody after the sheriff’s office says he stole a car, broke into a home to steal gas and led deputies on a chase.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says it started on March 12 around 9:48 p.m. at a home in Morton Township.

Deputies say they were called to the home for a burglary alarm. When they got to the scene, deputies say they saw a vehicle on the road in front of the home speed away.

The sheriff’s office says when they ran the license plate, they learned the vehicle had been stolen out of Grand Rapids.

Deputies say they chased the vehicle eastbound on M-20 into Isabella County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle ran out of gas and stopped a few miles west of Mount Pleasant.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Jared Theilbar was taken into custody without further incident.

Deputies say Theilbar broke into the home and stole gas.

He was arraigned on charges of fleeing and eluding, breaking and entering, stealing a vehicle, having stolen property and having open intoxicants in a vehicle.