Northlawn diaper ministry pampering parents struggling to afford diapers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The average kid can go through about six diapers a day — and according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, that can cost families at least $70 a month. It's a cost that some struggle to afford. But, a local ministry is supplying that need, no questions asked.
It’s a decision no parent should be faced with. But,the Northlawn Diaper Ministry in Grand Rapids is helping to make sure of it.
“We knew that there was a need here and in Grand Rapids, and when we looked into it, we couldn't find any other diaper ministries in the area, so we said let's start one,” said Sue Cleveland, Coordinator of Northlawn Diaper Ministry.
It’s located at 1157 Northlawn Street NE at Northlawn United Methodist Church. The ministry first started back in 2021, serving just 12 kids. Since then, it’s grown tremendously!
Last year they were able to give away more than 76,000 diapers. A number reflecting a need for something families shouldn't have to worry about.
“Diapers are not something that you can get with a bridge card or assistance of any kind,” explained Cleveland.
But here at the diaper ministry they have that assistance and can find plenty of diapers in various sizes.
Every first and third Saturday of the month, families can come to the Northlawn Diaper Ministry and get a package of up to 32 diapers and wipes per kid. They can also choose a book for their child or children, making it less of a transaction and more of a connection.
Diapers are only available for children through age 3. All families are welcome regardless of where they live, but you must complete a registration form and be the parent or guardian of the child.
“We're just trying to help them out and help them get to the next paycheck or the next box of diapers that they can afford,” said Cleveland.
Every first and third Saturday of the month, registered families can pick up diapers from 10am-11am. The ministry is in need of more volunteers and monetary donations. If you’d like to help you can contact the diaper ministry at 616-361-8503 or send an email to Diapers@northlawnumc.org.
Other diaper ministries in West Michigan:
- Feeding God's Children - East Congregational United Methodist Church of Christ
1005 Giddings SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
616-245-0578
*must have referral from Baxter Community Center*
- Baby and Toddler Pantry - Catholic Charities West Michigan
303 Division S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-699-3642 | Email: aking@ccwmi.org
Website: https://ccwestmi.org/programs
- Help Pregnancy Crisis Aid, Inc.
705 Bridge Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-459-9139 | Email: info@helppregnancy.org
Website: https://helppregnancy.org/programs-and-resources
- Baby Layette Program - St. Alphonsus Parish
224 Carrier Street NE, Grand Rapids, Mi 49505
616-451-3043 |Website: https://stalphonsusgr.org/social-concerns-ministries
- Family Support Services - Pregnancy Resource Center
415 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-275-5955 OR 616-284-1545 | Website: https://prcgr.org/resources
- Diaconal/Ministries of Mercy by New City Fellowship
700 Burton St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
616-427-3088 | Email: admin@newcitygr.org
Website:https://www.newcitygr.org
- Diaper Depot by Two Churches
4252 Breton Rd SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
616-949-7034 |Website: https://twochurches.org/index.php/diaperdepot
- Alpha's Women's Center
533 W State Street, Hastings, MI 49058
269-948-9013 | Email: directoratmap@gmail.com
Website:https://www.alphawomenscenterbc.org
- Alpha Grand Rapids
1725 Division S, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
616-459-9955 OR TEXT 1-800-712-4357
Website: https://alphagrandrapids.org
- St. Gianna's No Cost Baby Boutique - Catholic Charities West Michigan
1400 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505