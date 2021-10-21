Watch
NOAA to announce 2021 US winter outlook

Posted at 10:29 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 10:30:23-04

Wondering what kind of winter we’ll have in Michigan this year?

The National Weather Service’s NOAA Climate Prediction Center will announce the U.S. temperature and precipitation outlook for winter, extending from December 2021 through February 2022.

The announcement will come during a virtual press conference Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

NOAA forecasters will also discuss the ongoing drought in the western U.S. and announce the Drought Outlook for the season ahead.

You can watch the 2021 U.S. Winter Outlook live on the FOX 17 website, app or Facebook page.

