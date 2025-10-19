'No Kings" movement takes over downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Thousands of demonstrators gathered at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids Saturday as part of the nationwide "No Kings" movement, marking one of more than 2,500 rallies held across the country.

The protest called for accountability from political power structures and came amidst the backdrop of a federal government shutdown.

It marked the second demonstration under the "No Kings" banner, following the last one in June.

Protesters filled the streets around Rosa Parks Circle with signs and chants, including "This is what democracy looks like," while passing cars honked in support.

"My sign speaks for itself; Donald Trump is a criminal. He does not belong in office," said protester Myra Nell Jabaay.

Protesters voicing their reasons for attendance.

"I feel that there is an attack on our constitution. Everything that my father's generation stood for and fought for," said protester John Lepisto.

This time, demonstrators also condemned federal actions they say target immigrants, undermine healthcare and education, and threaten democratic rights.

"The worst thing that's going on right now is the ICE raids, because they are imprisoning people without due process," Jabaay said.

Public speakers addressed the crowd from a stage before protesters marched through the streets to spread their message.

"I want to see people be free to be who they are and to not have to hide and for the government, not to decide to legislate morality that caters to a very specific sect of people," said protester Tim Kies.

Kies said the movement's goals extend beyond winning.

"Winning is not always the ultimate goal, but understanding and cooperation are what we really want," he said.

FOX 17 reached out to GOP leaders for comment, but didn't hear back by the time of this publication.

Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 that no arrests were made.

