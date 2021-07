HAMILTON, Mich. — No one was reported injured in a large structure fire that broke out at a Hamilton workshop/storage building early Sunday evening, according to the Hamilton Fire Department.

Crews were called to the scene of the building on 38th street near 142nd Avenue in Hamilton around 7 p.m. on Sunday, July.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, as the incident is under investigation by the Hamilton Fire Department.

