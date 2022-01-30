Watch
No injuries reported after shots fired at Kalamazoo apartments

Posted at 5:40 PM, Jan 30, 2022
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No injuries reported after gun shots were fired at two neighboring Kalamazoo apartments, according to police.

It happened around noon Sunday, with Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) officers responding to the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard.

Although the apartments were occupied at the time of the incident, no one in either apartment was injured.

Police say there is no suspect information available at this time, as they have yet to be located.

Anyone with more information can contact KDPS at 269-337-8120 or silent observer at 269-343-2100.

