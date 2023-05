KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Fire Marshall is investigating what caused an early morning house fire.

Firefighters were called to Clinton Avenue near Portage Street around 2:25 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they noticed a fire in the back of the home.

The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes.

If you have any information on the fire, you're asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.