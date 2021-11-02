No injuries reported after car crashes into school bus, catches fire

HOLLAND TWP., Mich. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a school bus and caught fire in Holland Township today, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

First responders went to a 3-car crash involving a West Ottawa School bus at the intersection of James Street and 132nd Avenue in Holland Township. One of the cars was on fire when they arrived to the scene.

Investigators say that the school bus was stopping at the railroad crossings near that intersection when one car behind the bus was rear ended by another car.

The impact from the initial crash pushed the first car into the back of the bus before the car caught fire before being extinguished quickly by responding crews.

The West Ottawa bus did contain 41 students along with the adult driver. No one on the bus or in the other cars involved in the crash was injured in the incident.

The driver of the car who rear ended the car behind the bus, a 16-year-old girl, was cited for causing the accident

