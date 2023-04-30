No injuries after fire breaks out at Holland apartment

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Firefighters are investigating what started an early morning fire at an apartment complex.

Firefighters say they were called to an apartment on Stratford Way off East 12th Street Sunday morning around 5:00.

When they arrived, they noticed a fire on the walls outside and on the edges of the roof.

The fire was contained quickly and there was damage limited to a small part of the wall, according to firefighters.

No one was injured in the fire. Firefighters say individuals living in the apartment tried to extinguish the flames.

Holland Fire officials stayed on the scene for two hours. While the investigation is ongoing, it's believed something electrical caused the fire.

Officials also helped residents in a nearby apartment building who were experiencing a plumbing issue with a water leak because of the fire.