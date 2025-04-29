No-Burn Alert: Grand Rapids residents required to cease all outdoor burning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is taking extra precautions due to dry and windy weather conditions.

On Tuesday afternoon, the city's Fire Department issued a No-Burn Alert, effective immediately.

The No-Burn Alert applies to charcoal grills, outdoor fire pits and wood stoves that burn wood.

It also applies to anyone who has a recreational fire permit.

The only exemptions to the ban are gas or propane-fueled fire containers that are fully self-contained and do not require a permit.

Violations of the No-Burn Alert may result in citations and fines, the city says.

According to the Grand Rapids Fire Department, The Michigan Department of Natural Resources currently lists Grand Rapids as being in a "Very High" risk area.

"We're asking everyone to do their part to protect community's health and properties by refraining from wood burning during this alert period," Fire Marshal William Smith said. "Conditions exist that can contribute to ground fires that can easily spread."

Click here to view the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' fire alert map.

Grand Rapids Fire Department says rain is expected Thursday, which may ease the risk and may also cause the city to lift the no-burn alert.

