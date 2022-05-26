Newaygo Public Schools releases statement after social media threat

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Wright has released a statement about a threat posted on social media that referenced the district. The statement has been released through the Newaygo Public Schools Facebook page.

The district’s resource officer was made aware of the threat at about 11:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. As a precaution, the school was placed in secure mode. During that time, no one was allowed to enter or leave the building. However, staff and students were still able to walk throughout the school.

The Newaygo Police Department apprehended the juvenile who posted the threat. The juvenile is currently in police custody. The secure mode was lifted at around 11:25 a.m. after no additional threats had been identified.

“The safety and security of staff and children remain our highest priority which is the reason for the decision to place the school in secure mode,” wrote Wright. “While this is an isolated incident, we encourage you to talk with your student on the repercussions of posting threats on social media.”

Wright also encouraged students who see or hear something to report it to through the confidential student safety program OK2SAY. Reports to OK2SAY can be made over the phone at 855-565-2729 or online.

