New take-out restaurant opening in downtown Grand Haven this summer

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — New Holland Brewing is opening it's new Pinwheel Kitchen restaurant in downtown Grand Haven this summer, bringing a new take-out option for locals, while putting a twist on some familiar flavors.

The brewing company shared photos of what the Pinwheel Kitchen may look like once it opens.

New Holland Brewing

Pinwheel Kitchen is opening next to the New Holland Brewing tasting room and distillery at 20 Washington Avenue, offering new takes on the iconic 'Pepperoni Pinwheel' along with salads, desserts and more.

Alcohol will not be available at the restaurant, but you will be able to walk your food right next door to the New Holland Tasting Room.

New Holland Brewing operates brewpubs in Holland, Grand Rapids, and Battle Creek, as well as spirits tasting rooms in Saugatuck, South Haven and Grand Haven.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube