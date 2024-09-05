New safety resources available for K-12 schools to start new year

With the start of a new school year the Michigan State Police Office of School Safety has released some new resources to help the state's K-12 schools with developing and updating their Emergency Operations Plans (EOP).

EOP's are details of the actions that students, teachers and school staff should take before, during, and after a variety of emergency situations.

Michigan law requires all K-12 school buildings to have an EOP that is reviewed on a biennial basis. MSP previously published EOP guidance in 2014.

These new resources can be found on the Office of School Safety here.

This project was funded by a 2019 Bureau of Justice Assistance STOP School Violence Grant awarded to the MSP GCSD.

