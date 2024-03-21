New hope for police de-escalation: BolaWrap device offers safer alternative to stun guns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The United States at large is facing an unprecedented mental health crisis. Unfortunately, police departments across the country are often underfunded and under-equipped to handle situations involving people who are struggling.

Enter BolaWrap, a revolutionary technology aiming to bridge that gap.

This isn't your typical "stun gun" solution. The BolaWrap restrains an individual by wrapping them up in a seven-foot-long line made of Kevlar.

“Unlike the other devices that are out there that create pain, it's literally just wrapping somebody up; it has that shock-and-awe effect,” explained former Police Chief Terry Nichols.

Nichols spent over 30 years in law enforcement, most recently as a chief in Texas.

“It's loud, so they're like, 'What just happened,' and they look down … they take their eyes off the officers; the officers then have an opportunity to rush in and grab them real quick.”

Unlike Tasers or beanbag rounds, BolaWrap prioritizes safety.

"They're already hurting," says Nichols. "Why do we want to inflict more pain?"

According to Nichols, officers in the field are reporting an impressive 86% success rate using the devices.

This technology offers a crucial alternative in situations where traditional methods might escalate the situation.

The Detroit Police Department's crisis intervention team has recently begun utilizing BolaWrap.

"We believe it belongs on every police officer's belt," says Nichols.

"Because at 2 a.m., you might not have the resources to send a crisis team."

You can visit the company's website HERE to learn more about their devices and work to improve the tools available for officers dealing with people in mental health crises.

