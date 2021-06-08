New directory features 1,200+ West Michigan diverse businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Right Place, Inc. has launched its Diverse Business Directory for the Grand Rapids Area, a database of minority, women, veteran and LGBTQ+ - owned businesses operating in the 13-county region.

Economic inclusion is one of The Right Place’s strategic goals, according to a news release Tuesday.

“Prioritizing economic inclusion is critical to the long-term success of our region,” President and CEO Randy Thelen said. “As the region’s economic development organization, it is The Right Place’s responsibility to be part of the solution in advancing DE&I in our business community. Our organization is focused on three core pillars: people, place and prosperity. In order for our community to be prosperous, we have to ensure all members of our community have the tools needed to reach their full potential, and that Greater Grand Rapids is a place where anyone, from any background, can thrive.”

The database currently contains business information for more than 1,200 diverse-owned businesses in the West Michigan region, which includes Kent, Barry, Montcalm, Ionia, Ottawa, Allegan, Newaygo, Mecosta, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Lake and Osceola counties.

See the full database here.