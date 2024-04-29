New approach to mental health issues: 24/7 behavioral health center opening in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a move designed to improve access to critical mental health care, Network 180 and Trinity Health GR are preparing to open the Behavorial Health Crisis Center (BHCC) in June.

The 24/7 center will be the first-of-its-kind in West Michigan.

The BHCC is a public-private partnership between Network 180, a leading mental health organization, and Trinity Health Grand Rapids.

In the midst of a mental health crisis, emergency rooms often become the default option for care. In more extreme cases, individuals can get wrapped up with law enforcement and the legal system.

“We have individuals working in emergency departments and in public safety, and they're bearing the strain of responding to behavioral health crisis,” Beverly Ryskamp, chief operating officer of Network 180, said Monday.

The BHCC aims to change this unfortunate reality by offering a dedicated space with both medical and health professionals under one roof.

First of all, they will offer outpatient services that are truly accessible for all.

They will also have what they call a ‘crisis stabilization unit’, featuring a secure bay for safe medical and law enforcement access. This specialized space will offer intensive treatment with the goal of stabilizing most behavioral health crises within 72 hours.

“The BHCC will improve crisis care outcomes, reduce costs, and provide safe, secure, immediate, behavioral healthcare regardless of insurance type or ability to pay,” representatives said.

They hope the center’s presence will simplify the task of finding effective treatment for mental and behavioral health issues in West Michigan.

The BHCC is scheduled to open its doors in June.

