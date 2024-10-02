Muskegon's Historic Nelson House is for sale

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Lumber Barron Charles Nelson built the Nelson House in 1869. Now you have the chance to own this piece of history. It’s for sale and the city is looking for someone to call it home.

“There's definitely a level of craftsmanship that just doesn't put itself into new construction these days.” Said City Planner Jamie Pesch.

From the original banister to a room with ornate wood panels still on the wall, the Nelson House still has a lot to offer.

‘It's very impressive. It's works on a level that you really only see in the former mansions of Muskegon.” Said Pesch.

The house is now at 382 West Muskegon Avenue but that was not always the case. The city moved the house in July to avoid it being demolished.

“You end up with a house that has a character that is completely unique and one that really can't be replicated feasibly today.” Said Pesch.

This wasn’t the first time the house was relocated; it was moved on logs to make way for Hackley Park.

Pesch said, “In the late 1890s the house found itself in the way of a major public improvement project.”

Now the city is looking for a new owner to live in the house and restore it to its former glory.

“We're looking for the person that is best qualified to handle the rehab of this house and do the work that needs to be done to occupy it.” Said Pesch.

Muskegon is currently accepting bids on the house, saying there is no minimum bid.

“We really want to make sure that we're not just picking the highest bidder, but the best person or persons for the house.” Said Pesch.

The city says filling an empty lot with this historic home that will be owner-occupied is a win for the neighborhood.

“We want somebody who's really serious about not only just restoring the house but living in it at the end of the day.” Said Pesch.

Proposal Submission Requirements:

Proposals must clearly state the name, address, phone number, and email address of the Bidder. By submitting a sealed bid, Bidders acknowledge that any agreement for sale of the Subject Property shall require:

﻿﻿Commitment to Owner-Occupy: The City Commission and the community at large have prioritized increasing the number of owner-occupiers in the City of Muskegon. The successful Bidder will commit in their sealed bid and in the Purchase and Development Agreement to establish the Subject Property as their primary residence upon project completion. The City intends to file a deed restriction requiring owner-occupancy at the Subject Property in perpetuity to the extent permissible by law.

﻿Work Timeline: Successful Bidders will accept and comply with the development milestone requirements as reflected in the Purchase and Development Agreement.

Namely, exterior stabilization to be commenced within 90 days of closing and interior renovations commenced within 150 days of closing. Project completion and occupancy should not exceed a total project timeline of 12 months. ﻿﻿Reverter Clause: Successful Bidders will accept and acknowledge that the City of Muskegon will include a "reverter clause" in the Purchase and Development Agreement which will allow for "claw back" of the Subject Property in the event Bidder is not making adequate progress or is otherwise in breach of the Agreement.

﻿﻿Project Budget: Bidders will provide a total cost estimate for all anticipated renovations along with evidence of financial capability to perform said improvements.

﻿﻿Contractor Information: Bidders will provide license information, at least one sample project, and references for the general contractor that will complete the project on Bidder's behalf.

﻿﻿Compliance with City Goals: Attention is called to the fact that the City requires that the Contractor employ local trades and laborers insofar as possible; the goals established are 14% minority and 7% female participation in each trade. The Contractor must ensure employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against based on race, creed, color, religion, sex, national origin, handicapped condition, or veteran status, and that all pertinent regulations are complied with. The City of Muskegon reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities or irregularities in the bidding.

Proposal Deadline:

Proposals are due by 2:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, November 21St, 2024. They must be sealed and delivered to: Muskegon City Hall, City Clerk's Office, 933 Terrace Street, P.O. Box 536, Muskegon, MI 49440. Proposal envelopes should be marked "Nelson House Purchase Sealed BID". Staff anticipates presenting a recommendation to the City Commission at their December 10, 2024 meeting.

