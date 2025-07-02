MUSKEGON, Mich. — After nearly 40 years as an Area of Concern (AOC), Muskegon Lake is set to be delisted this fall following extensive restoration efforts driven by volunteers with the Muskegon Lake Watershed Partnership.



Muskegon Lake to be removed from AOC list this fall.

Volunteers restored 84 acres of wetlands, removed 125 acres of contaminated sediment.

Public comments on delisting document accepted until July 9.

WATCH: Muskegon Lake to be removed from Areas of Concern list after decades of restoration

Muskegon Lake to be removed from Areas of Concern list after decades of restoration

"This used to basically be a dump ground, where we're at right now," said Erin Kuhn, Executive Director at the West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission.

The lake was designated as an AOC in 1987, placing it on a list of sites with significant environmental damage requiring restoration.

FOX17

"That's not a list you really want to be on," Kuhn said.

Since 1992, volunteers with the Muskegon Lake Watershed Partnership have been meeting monthly to remove the lake as an AOC, creating a delisting document, which is now ready for public review.

"We are a clean lake that people can come and recreate on," Kuhn said. "And we want to make sure that into the future that remains."

FOX17

The volunteers identified nine 'Beneficial Use Impairments' (BUIs) that needed to be addressed before the lake could be delisted.

"Impairments such as beach closings, restrictions on eating the fish and other wildlife," Kuhn explained.

All nine impairments have now been successfully removed.

"A lot of contaminants were dumped into Muskegon Lake, so these Beneficial Use Impairments happen because of that past use of Muskegon Lake," Kuhn added.

The restoration efforts have been no small feat.

"Through this process, we have restored 84 acres of wetlands, 51 acres of open water wetland, five miles of shoreline have been restored, and then 125 acres of contaminated sediment and sawmill debris have been removed from Muskegon Lake to get us to this point," Kuhn said.

"It just means that Muskegon Lake is as clean as any other lake in West Michigan," Kuhn added.

While the delisting represents a milestone for Muskegon Lake, Kuhn emphasized that conservation efforts will continue.

"The work isn't done yet," Kuhn said. "We're looking at the quality of the water and making sure that it's safe and everybody can enjoy it."

When asked if families can safely swim in Muskegon Lake, Kuhn responded with confidence: "Absolutely... 100%."

FOX17

The public can submit comments on the delisting document until July 9. After that date, the document will go through final review and approval.

"From there it'll go to the federal government for their final review and approval, and we anticipate everything being wrapped up and the official delisting being announced this fall," Kuhn said.

To add comments on the delisting document, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube