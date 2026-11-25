MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — For the second night in a row, Muskegon Heights City Council ended a meeting without taking action on an issue tied to the city’s ongoing financial problems.

WATCH: Muskegon Heights public safety tax vote delayed as council falls short of required five members

Muskegon Heights public safety tax vote delayed as council falls short of required five members

Council gathered Tuesday for a special meeting centered on Michigan’s Public Act 33 of 1951 and a proposal to generate additional tax revenue for the city’s police and fire departments.

Four council members were present, enough for council to conduct the meeting but short of the five-member supermajority officials said was required to approve the proposal. Council members Derrick Collins and Andre Williams were absent for the second night in a row.

Council tabled the decision but moved forward with the scheduled public hearing.

The delay came one night after Monday’s regular meeting also ended with major business unfinished. Council lost its quorum Monday after Councilman William Kitchen III left before members reached amendments to the city’s 2026 operating budget or its deficit elimination plan.

The city faces a separate Dec. 1 deadline to put a deficit plan in place. The city’s finance department put the current 2026 deficit at $1,747,167.56 Monday, while noting some journal entries still needed to be recorded.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Muskegon Heights council loses quorum before taking up deficit elimination plan

Muskegon Heights council loses quorum before taking up deficit elimination plan

Public safety proposal remains undecided

Public Act 33 is being considered as one way to raise additional revenue for police and fire while easing pressure on the city’s general fund.

Council has discussed two options: 5 mills for each department or 7.5 mills for each.

City officials said Monday that public safety accounts for about 65% of the general fund. Police and fire officials also warned that without additional revenue, staffing could be reduced, potentially increasing response times.

Despite the lack of a vote Tuesday, residents used the public hearing to question whether the city should increase taxes before further examining current spending and other possible solutions.

Some called for a closer look at police and fire expenditures and a more detailed accounting of how public safety money is being spent. Others questioned whether residents should have a direct vote on an increase.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Muskegon Heights weighs budget cuts, taxes and water bill write-offs to close deficit before deadline

Muskegon Heights weighs budget cuts to close deficit before deadline

Attendance becomes part of the discussion

Council attendance also became part of Tuesday’s discussion as members considered how to address the city’s financial challenges.

“We have to figure out how we move the city forward, and that requires, in many instances, as the mayor pro tem said, a supermajority of five,” Kitchen said.

Kitchen later called on residents to hold elected officials accountable for attending meetings.

“It’s imperative that we have all hands on deck to push these agendas through,” Kitchen said. “If these things doesn’t get pushed through, we’re all going to suffer.”

Muskegon Heights resident John Beasley, who attended both Monday and Tuesday’s meetings, echoed the concern in an interview with FOX 17.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Muskegon Heights resident John Beasley speaks with FOX 17 about the city’s proposed public safety tax increase following a special City Council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.

“We just need the council members to attend the meetings because that’s what they said they would do, is represent us, and we just need them to show up and represent us like they said they would,” Beasley said.

Beasley also said he believes the city should consider alternatives before increasing taxes, noting its financial problems developed over many years.

“I just don’t agree with it,” Beasley said. “I think that we just need to find a different way to dig ourselves out this deficit.”

Beasley said he is particularly concerned about the potential burden on residents living on fixed incomes.

Council is scheduled to meet again in a special session Monday, Nov. 30, to address the deficit elimination plan, one day before the city’s Dec. 1 deadline.

The Public Act 33 proposal is expected to return to council Dec. 14.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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