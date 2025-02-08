Muskegon: Driver arrested after hitting woman with vehicle

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Police say a woman was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle earlier this week.

The incident happened Thursday, February 6 in the area of Rosewood Lane and Hackley Avenue. A 77-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Muskegon woman, who was arrested.

The 77-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Muskegon Police say they think Alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Anyone witnessed or who knows anything about the incident should call the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube