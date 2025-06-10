Muskegon celebrates revival of historic Shaw Walker building with $220 million housing development

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon celebrated a historic site re-imagined Monday, as the former largest furniture factory in the world is being transformed into a living space called The Shaw.

Upon completion, The Shaw is expected to provide housing for roughly 900 residents.

FOX17 spoke with Rooks following the $159 million tax break offered by the state in April. Now, the $220 million project aims to revitalize a building that has sat vacant since 1989.

"We celebrate The Shaw not just as a physical redevelopment, but as a symbol of Muskegon's continuing renaissance," Muskegon Mayor Ken Johnson said.

Naming the housing project The Shaw honors the building's roots as The Shaw Walker Furniture Factory. The factory was formed by two Muskegon men in 1899, A.W. Shaw and L.C. Walker.

"This company grew from two guys in 1899 that just had a good idea on how to build a file cabinet and then ultimately built furniture, and it became the largest furniture factory in the world," said Founder of Parkland Properties of Michigan, Jon Rooks.

To honor L.C. Walker, Mayor Johnson announced Muskegon is designating a portion of Western Avenue between Division Street and Franklin Street "L.C. Walker Way."

“The commemorative naming of this portion of Western Avenue does not alter official addresses, but adds an honorary designation to further commemorate L.C. Walker's contributions to the city,” Mayor Johnson said.

The Shaw will consist of 538 units, with ample space for further development. "We have 15 acres of land, 730,000 square feet to develop," Rooks said. "So there's a lot of opportunity for additional phases."

The first phase includes 432 apartments and 69 condos, with a second phase adding 37 townhomes.

"What we're doing is we're fixing this eyesore, and we're also helping attack the housing crisis," Rooks said.

In addition to living quarters, The Shaw will also include retail outlets, a bar, a restaurant, and more.

This is what The Shaw will look like when it's complete.

Parkland Properties of Michigan

Rooks and Mayor Johnson agree that The Shaw represents Muskegon's ongoing revitalization.

"Let's keep going, let's keep growing, and let's keep working toward making Muskegon ever more magnificent," Mayor Johnson said.

Phase one of The Shaw is expected to be completed in approximately two and a half years, according to Rooks.

