Muskegon celebrates Fourth of July weekend with waterfront car exhibition and family-friendly boat gathering

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's lakeshore is the place to be this Fourth of July weekend with two high-energy events featuring summer fun, live music, fireworks, boats and more.

The celebration kicks off with a lakeside party at Adelaide Pointe on July 4, featuring an exotic car showcase and fireworks. The festivities continue on July 5 with a boat party at Beer Can Hill on Muskegon Lake.

Both events offer free entry and feature live DJ performances, including sets by Miami Hypez.

The Adelaide Pointe celebration on Friday includes an exotic car showcase starting at 6 p.m., followed by live DJ performances at 9 p.m. and a fireworks watch party. The all-ages event will also feature local food vendors.

On Saturday, the party moves to the water at Beer Can Hill starting at 11 a.m. for Muskegon's biggest floating celebration. The boat party will include live DJ performances, water games, and prizes for best decorated boat and best dressed crew.

