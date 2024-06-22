Multiple departments knock down fire at Montcalm Co. auto repair service

SHERIDAN, Mi. — Crews were at work putting out a fire at an auto repair service in Sheridan early Saturday morning.

It happened at Leid Diesel on West Carson City Road just before 2 in the morning,

Sheridan Township Fire Department told FOX 17 that the initial fire consumed an office building and a service garage. As of 4:00 a.m., the fire had been confined to a single building, where crews were still working to put out what they called "hotspots."

Fortunately, no one was reported to have been hurt in the blaze.

Stick with FOX17 as we work to learn more about how the fire began.