Multiple crews respond to fire at mulch supplier in Zeeland

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fire broke out Sunday afternoon at Mulch Pro in the 6600 block of 96th avenue in Blendon Township, according to Ottawa County Dispatch.

The calls for the fire came in at 2:24 p.m. crews on scene say it started as several large piles of mulch on fire, before rapidly spreading.

Jeffery Schepers Crews on scene battling fire at Mulch Pro in Blendon Township.

Multiple departments have been called in to battle the fire, including several crews from Muskegon, Olive and Blendon Townships.

Jeffery Schepers Thick smoke bellows out from a fire at Mulch Pro

As of 6:30 p.m., 96th avenue is shutdown both North and South bound, from Port Sheldon Ave. to Blair St. There are no injuries to report, but the fire is still ongoing.

