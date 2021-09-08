Multicounty beach hazard issued through Thursday morning

WEST MICHIGAN — A multicounty beach hazard is in effect through the morning of Thursday, Sept. 9, according to the Muskegon Police Department.

We’re told the beach hazard was issued due to high waves, strong currents and treacherous swimming conditions.

Muskegon police say the warning affects Mason, Allegan, Muskegon, Van Buren, Ottawa and Oceana counties.

Authorities request that individuals stay out of the water and off of the piers while the hazard is in effect, warning that high waves can sweep pedestrians off of piers and currents can pull swimmers underwater.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube