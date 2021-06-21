Watch
MSU raises tuition for students from families earning $100K

Posted at 9:23 AM, Jun 21, 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University will raise tuition by 2% this fall which university officials say will mostly impact students from families earning more than $100,000 each year.

The school’s board of trustees has approved a 2% increase for incoming in-state freshmen.

That equals about $290 each year for a new tuition rate of about $14,800 each year.

Along with the tuition rate is another $204 more in room and board costs.

However, university officials say most students whose families earn less than $100,000 won't be impacted by the tuition increase because of financial aid and funding through federal COVID-19 legislation.

