LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police trooper was involved in a shooting near Muskegon.

Michigan State Police say the trooper-involved shooting happened Monday just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Sugaridge Drive and West River Road in Laketon Township.

Details are extremely limited and it's not clear if anyone was injured yet.

FOX 17 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more details.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube