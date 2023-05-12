Watch Now
MSP seeks wanted man, teen runaway in sexual assault case

Cody McDade and Rylee Plum
Michigan State Police
Posted at 10:47 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 10:53:54-04

(WXMI) — State troopers request the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man and a teen who they believe ran away with him.

The fugitive, 25-year-old Battle Creek resident Cody McDade, is wanted for third-degree sexual assault, according to Michigan State Police (MSP). He is 5’10” tall, weighs 143 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

We’re told the victim, 14-year-old Rylee Plum, ran away with him on Wednesday.

Ryle is described as 5’10” tall, weighing 110 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

MSP says the two are believed to be two hours north of Grand Rapids.

The van they are reportedly traveling in is described as a gold 2013 Chrysler Town & Country with some damage to the body, with the license plate “MI-DCH1266.”

Those with knowledge of their location are urged to connect with troopers at 269-792-2213 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

