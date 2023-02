THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Michigan State Police say they're looking for a U-Haul truck that was stolen earlier this month.

Troopers tell FOX 17, the truck was taken from the area of M-60 in Three Rivers the morning of Feburary 7.

The truck measures 26 feet long. It was last seen on surveillance cameras driving westbound on M-60.

If you have any information on the truck, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500.