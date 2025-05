GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a trooper in a patrol vehicle hit a pedestrian in Grand Rapids on Friday morning.

It happened at the corner of Ottawa and Lyons around 9:50 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, MSP says their injuries appear to be minor.

MSP says this is an ongoing situation and updates will be provided as they become available.

