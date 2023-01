WATERVLIET, Mich. — Troopers are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man out of the Watervliet area.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 61-year-old Gregory Schaner was last seen Dec. 8.

Gregory is described to be 6’1” tall and weighing at 200 pounds.

We’re told he could be riding a blue-and-silver “female-style bicycle.”

Those with knowledge of Gregory’s whereabouts are urged to connect with troopers at 269-683-4411.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube