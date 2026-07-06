MSP Investigating fatal Barry County crash along M-37

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that shut down part of M-37 in Barry County for several hours Sunday morning.

According to a social media post from MSP Fifth District, the crash happened around 8 a.m. near Fairview Drive in Rutland Township, near the Barry Expo Center.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Ford Escape traveling westbound on M-37 crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Jeep Compass head-on.

Police say the driver of the Jeep, a 59-year-old woman from Hastings, was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger inside the Jeep was transported to University of Michigan Health-West with non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers say both occupants of the Jeep were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 23-year-old Lansing man, was taken to Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital with serious injuries. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

State police also say drug use may have been a contributing factor in the crash, though the investigation remains ongoing.

M-37 was closed between Irving and Whitmore Roads for approximately six hours while troopers investigated the scene and crews worked to clear the roadway. The road has since reopened.

Michigan State Police were assisted at the scene by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, Hastings Fire Department, Thornapple Township Fire Department and the Michigan Department of Transportation.

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