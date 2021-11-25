Watch
MSP holding charity event for Hart-area families on Dec. 10

Posted at 3:46 PM, Nov 25, 2021
HART, Mich. — Michigan State Police in Hart, Michigan, is holding a “stuff a blue goose” event to help those in need in the area.

We’re told the event is named after MSP’s patrol vehicles, which are often nicknamed “blue geese.”

The goal behind the charity event is to fill patrol cars with brand-new toys and perishable foods that will subsequently be donated to families via the Salvation Army, according to MSP.

Troopers say donations will be collected in front of the Walmart in Ludington from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.

Call MSP at 231-873-2171 for more information.

