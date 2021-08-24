MSP canine attacked, injured by unleashed dog

HARTFORD, Mich. — Michigan State Police Fifth District detectives are investigating a dog attack on a department canine Tuesday morning.

An MSP canine handler was conducting an accelerant search about 9:55 a.m. while investigating the scene of a possible arson at a home, according to a news release.

An unleased dog attacked the MSP canine.

The handler couldn’t stop the attacking dog and shot and killed it.

The 4 ½-year-old MSP canine was taken to the Michigan State University Veterinary Clinic, where he is being treated for his injuries.

Officials described his condition as stable.

Neither the trooper nor any citizen was injured.

The investigation continues.